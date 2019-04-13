Long Island hires and promotions: Tamara Stillman, L.K. McLean Associates

ENGINEERING

Tamara Stillman of Port Jefferson Station, senior surveyor at L.K. McLean Associates in Brookhaven, has been promoted to director of survey and mapping.

ACCOUNTING

DSJCPAC in Westbury has hired two new CPA partners.

Howard Oconefsky of Searingtown was managing partner at Howard Oconefsky, CPA in Searingtown.

Harry C. Koslow of Bellmore was managing partner at Harry C. Koslow CPA in Baldwin.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Bokkwan Jun of Dix Hills has been hired as a neuro-ophthalmologist at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island in East Meadow. He was a neuro-ophthalmology assistant professor at Mason Eye Institute in Columbia, Missouri.

Dr. Patricia Tan of Garden City has been hired as a pediatric physiatrist at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson. She held the same position at Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan.

Total Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Syosset has hired two surgeons from Island Musculoskeletal Care in Hewlett.

Dr. Michael Trepeta of Oyster Bay, hired as a pediatric orthopedic surgeon

Dr. Robert Drazic of Brooklyn, hired as a general orthopedic surgeon

INSURANCE

Angelina M. Bocanegra of Bay Shore has been hired as an alternative-market program director at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. She was a marketing manager, business development, at JLNY Group in Woodbury.

CREDIT UNIONS

Island Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge has announced four promotions.

Kim E. Engelhardt of Bethpage, director of audit and compliance, is now assistant vice president, audit and compliance.

Timothy J. Aaraas of Great River, director of lending, is now assistant vice president, retail lending.

Catherine Roger of Mastic, director of the Stony Brook business unit, now directs branch operations.

Jean-Marie McGorry of Port Jefferson, home lending officer, is now centralized lending manager.

INSTALLATION

Jarred Smath of Hicksville has been hired as a sales representative for P & M Door in Copiague, a commercial door installation, service and repair company. He was a midwest sales representative for US Lock in Brentwood. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.