ARTS

Tara Butler Sahai of Locust Valley has been hired as director of events and public relations at the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck. She was chief of staff for State Assemb. Charles Lavine in Glen Cove and Albany.

ACCOUNTING

R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia has one promotion and three new hires.

Lara Levine of Jericho, an intern, has been promoted to staff accountant.

Michael Baratelli of Hauppauge, hired as a staff accountant, held the same position at National Securities Corp. in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Matthew Quedens of Islip, hired as a staff accountant, held the same position at Schultheis & Panettieri in Hauppauge.

Natalie Benson of Hauppauge, hired as a staff accountant, was an auditor at Insero & Co. CPAs in Ithaca.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Harshal Kirane of Brooklyn has been hired as medical director of Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research in Calverton. He was director of addiction services at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island.

BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS

Robert McBride of West Islip, president and CEO of McBride Consulting & Business Development Group in Mineola, has been appointed to the National Board of the Paratransit Insurance Company, in Memphis, Tennessee, which provides insurance services to nonemergency medical transport companies throughout the nation.

John W. Hermus of Ridge, manager at Sheehan & Company, CPA in Brightwaters, has been elected president of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants, Suffolk Chapter located in Manhattan.

LAW

Goldberg Segalla in Garden City has hired two new partners.

Scott R. Green of Jericho has been hired in the employment and labor group and held the same position at Rivkin Radler in Uiondale.

Letal Algazy of Syosset has been hired in the workers’ compensation group and held the same position at Cherry, Edson & Kelly in Melville.

Andrew S. Epstein of Astoria, Queens has been hired as an associate in the trusts and estates group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was a senior associate at KPMG in Manhattan.

