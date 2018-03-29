BANKING

Theresa Going of Islip, branch manager of BNB Bank in Melville, has been promoted to vice president and commercial real estate private banker in Hauppauge.

ASSOCIATIONS

The Medical Society of the State of New York in Westbury has elected two new officers.

Dr. Arthur C. Fougner of Little Neck, president-elect, is chief of gynecological ultrasound for LIJ and North Shore University Hospital at the Gottlieb Women’s Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset and assistant ob-gyn professor at Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine in Hempstead.

Dr. Frank Dowling of Oakdale, secretary, practices in Garden City and Islandia, is a medical adviser to the Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance and is an associate professor of psychiatry at SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine.

CREDIT UNIONS

Theresa Vespoli of East Islip, financial services manager at Teachers Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge, has been promoted to assistant vice president for branch operations.

Nancy Aurora of Smithtown, director of credit cards at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford, has been promoted to branch manager in Islandia. — DIANE DANIELS

