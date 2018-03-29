TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Theresa Going, BNB Bank

Theresa Going of Islip has been promoted to

Theresa Going of Islip has been promoted to vice president and commercial real estate private banker at BNB Bank in Hauppauge. Photo Credit: Jim Lennon Photographer

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BANKING

Theresa Going of Islip, branch manager of BNB Bank in Melville, has been promoted to vice president and commercial real estate private banker in Hauppauge.

ASSOCIATIONS

The Medical Society of the State of New York in Westbury has elected two new officers.

Dr. Arthur C. Fougner of Little Neck, president-elect, is chief of gynecological ultrasound for LIJ and North Shore University Hospital at the Gottlieb Women’s Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset and assistant ob-gyn professor at Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine in Hempstead.

Dr. Frank Dowling of Oakdale, secretary, practices in Garden City and Islandia, is a medical adviser to the Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance and is an associate professor of psychiatry at SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine.

CREDIT UNIONS

Theresa Vespoli of East Islip, financial services manager at Teachers Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge, has been promoted to assistant vice president for branch operations.

Nancy Aurora of Smithtown, director of credit cards at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford, has been promoted to branch manager in Islandia. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

