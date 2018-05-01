TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Therese Mainella, Parkell Inc.

Therese (Tree) Mainella of Northport has been promoted

Therese (Tree) Mainella of Northport has been promoted to vice president of clinical affairs at Parkell Inc. in Edgewood. Photo Credit: James Slavin

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
MANUFACTURING

Therese (Tree) Mainella of Northport, marketing director at dental device maker Parkell Inc. in Edgewood, has been promoted to vice president of clinical affairs.

BOARDS

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Long Island chapter in Garden City has elected four new trustees to its board.

Dr. Toba Weinstein of Melville is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Lake Success.

Brian Fagen of Muttontown is a real estate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Syosset.

Jay Grossman of Woodmere is managing director/wealth management financial adviser at Morgan Stanley in Garden City.

Susan Grossman of Woodmere is a professor at Touro College in Brooklyn.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

