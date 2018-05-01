MANUFACTURING

Therese (Tree) Mainella of Northport, marketing director at dental device maker Parkell Inc. in Edgewood, has been promoted to vice president of clinical affairs.

BOARDS

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Long Island chapter in Garden City has elected four new trustees to its board.

Dr. Toba Weinstein of Melville is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Lake Success.

Brian Fagen of Muttontown is a real estate broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Syosset.

Jay Grossman of Woodmere is managing director/wealth management financial adviser at Morgan Stanley in Garden City.

Susan Grossman of Woodmere is a professor at Touro College in Brooklyn.

