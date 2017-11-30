BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Thomas J. Grech of Malverne, executive director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce in Jackson Heights, has been promoted to president and chief executive.

The Family Service League in Huntington has elected two new directors to its board.

Christine Malafi of North Babylon is a partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma.

Emmett F. Walker Jr. of Bay Shore is president and CEO of Walker SCM in Valley Stream.

EDUCATION

Michelle Walsh of Garden City has been hired as director of intervention services in the West Islip School District. She was a special educator, reading specialist and elementary teacher in the Jericho School District.

Susan Kosser of Melville has been hired as interim director of pupil personnel in the East Rockaway School District. She was interim director of elementary special education/pupil personnel services in the West Hempstead School District.

