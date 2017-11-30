TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Thomas J. Grech, Queens Chamber of Commerce

Thomas J. Grech of Malverne has been promoted

Thomas J. Grech of Malverne has been promoted to president and chief exeuctive officer of the Queens Chamber of Commerce in Jackson Heights. Photo Credit: Thomas J. Grech

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Thomas J. Grech of Malverne, executive director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce in Jackson Heights, has been promoted to president and chief executive.

The Family Service League in Huntington has elected two new directors to its board.

Christine Malafi of North Babylon is a partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma.

Emmett F. Walker Jr. of Bay Shore is president and CEO of Walker SCM in Valley Stream.

EDUCATION

Michelle Walsh of Garden City has been hired as director of intervention services in the West Islip School District. She was a special educator, reading specialist and elementary teacher in the Jericho School District.

Susan Kosser of Melville has been hired as interim director of pupil personnel in the East Rockaway School District. She was interim director of elementary special education/pupil personnel services in the West Hempstead School District.

 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

