TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Thomas J. McAteer Jr., Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation

Thomas J. McAteer Jr. of West Islip has

Thomas J. McAteer Jr. of West Islip has been appointed to the board of trustees of Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation in West Islip. Photo Credit: Thomas J. McAteer

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

BOARDS/ASSOCIATION

Thomas J. McAteer Jr. of West Islip, executive vice president of Suffolk Transportation in Bay Shore, has been appointed to the board of trustees of Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation in West Islip.

The Long Island Association in Melville has elected three new directors to its board.

John Mast of Massapequa is market executive managing director at JPMorgan Chase in Melville.

Phillip Eng of Smithtown is president of the Long Island Rail Road in Jamaica, Queens.

Joe Giametta of Commack is publisher of Long Island Business News in Ronkonkoma.

Linda C. Williams of Babylon, partner at The Brand Counselors in Babylon, has been appointed to the board of directors of Project Lolo a fundraising nonprofit for children’s health care, in Minneapolis.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Former North Hempstead Democratic Party leader Gerard Terry Gerard Terry sentenced in state court to 6 months
West Islip's Shiloé Khokhar, then 6, just before LIer's message in bottle found on Moroccan beach
Emergency personnel on the scene Monday of the Victim ID'd in fatal crash that closed eastbound SSP
Tacos at Copper and Clay in Long Beach. New taco spot with open kitchen opens on LI
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks outside the IRS office Schumer: IRS plans to close Hauppauge office
East Hampton Town police drive along the beach Plane search is now 'recovery effort,' cops say