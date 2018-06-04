BOARDS/ASSOCIATION

Thomas J. McAteer Jr. of West Islip, executive vice president of Suffolk Transportation in Bay Shore, has been appointed to the board of trustees of Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation in West Islip.

The Long Island Association in Melville has elected three new directors to its board.

John Mast of Massapequa is market executive managing director at JPMorgan Chase in Melville.

Phillip Eng of Smithtown is president of the Long Island Rail Road in Jamaica, Queens.

Joe Giametta of Commack is publisher of Long Island Business News in Ronkonkoma.

Linda C. Williams of Babylon, partner at The Brand Counselors in Babylon, has been appointed to the board of directors of Project Lolo a fundraising nonprofit for children’s health care, in Minneapolis.

