Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Thomas T. Nitza, Walden Environmental Engineering

Thomas T. Nitza of New Paltz has been

Thomas T. Nitza of New Paltz has been hired as an associate, senior project manager, at Walden Environmental Engineering in Oyster Bay. Photo Credit: Walden Environmental Engineering

By Diane Daniels
ENGINEERING

Walden Environmental Engineering in Oyster Bay has made three new hires.

Thomas T. Nitza of New Paltz, an associate and senior project manager, was president of Secant Group in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Fatema Begum of Hicksville, an engineer, was a civil and hydraulic engineer at AI Engineers in Middletown, Connecticut.

Juan Rodriguez of Manhattan, a project engineer, is a recent graduate of the University of at Buffalo.

BOARDS

John Sardelis of Great Neck, associate chair of health administration at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, has been appointed to the board of directors of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

Carol W. Hance of Sag Harbor, managing director Emeritus in Sag Harbor of LongVue Capital of New Orleans, has been elected chair of the board of trustees of Peconic Landing in Greenport.

By Diane Daniels

