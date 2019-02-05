ACCOUNTING

Cerini & Associates in Bohemia, certified public accountants, has made three new hires and some promotions.

Toni Anne Schuierer of Selden, hired as staff II accountant, was a staff accountant at Twin Forks Tax & Accounting in Riverhead.

Crystal Harvey of Stony Brook, hired as senior auditor, was staff accountant at Wagner & Zwerman in Melville.

Alyssa Ocello of Smithtown, hired as claims auditor, was a bookkeeper at Broadway National in Ronkonkoma.

Shari Diamond of Woodmere, director, promoted to partner.

Tania Quigley of Holbrook, manager, promoted to director, audit.

Carissa Scanlon of St. James, manager, promoted to director, tax.

