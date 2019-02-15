NONPROFITS

Tracy Sandy-Ali of Dix Hills, regional director of care services at The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter in Manhattan, has been promoted to chief care services officer.

Julie S. Kaplan of Merrick has been hired as a physician outreach coordinator at the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter in Melville. She was a senior program director at Intramed Educational Group in Manhattan.

RUNNING CLUB

Sue Fitzpatrick of Dix Hills, director of development at the Greater Long Island Running Club in Plainview, has been promoted to executive director.

MEDIA

Joanna Vorachek Austin of Manhasset, associate publisher at the Long Island Press in Syosset, has been promoted to publisher.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Jose Santiago of Islip has been hired as a human resources compliance specialist at Alcott HR in Farmingdale. He was managing partner at the Law Office of Jose Santiago in Ronkonkoma.

ACCOUNTING

Michael Greenfield of Cedarhurst, director at Anchin, Block & Anchin in Manhattan has been promoted to partner, consumer products group.

Cerini & Associates in Bohemia has two new hires, below.

Matthew Hecker of Holbrook, audit staff I accountant, is a Stony Brook University graduate and was an intern at the firm.

Kelly Napolitano of Mount Sinai, staff I accountant, is a Hartwick College graduate and was an intern at the college in Oneonta.

ARTS

Andrea M. Abrahamsen of Medford has been hired as a curator at the Smithtown Historical Society. She was a curatorial assistant at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook.

HEALTH CARE

Peyton Weiss of Selden has been hired as a licensed clinical social worker with psychotherapy privileges at Long Island Select Healthcare Inc. in Central Islip. She coordinated mental health services at UCP Suffolk in Hauppauge.

SENIOR HOUSING

Orchard Estate in Woodbury, an assisted-living community under construction, has appointed two directors of community relations.

Lauren Sklarin of Smithtown was director of community relations at Home Instead Senior Care in Hauppauge.

Jeanne Schultz of West Islip was area controller at Sunrise Senior Living in Plainview.— DIANE DANIELS

