TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Vanessa Arnone, Didit

Vanessa Arnone of Mineola has been hired as

Vanessa Arnone of Mineola has been hired as a digital account director at Didit in Mineola. She was a digital director at AK Worldwide Inc. in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Didit / lburke

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

MARKETING

Didit in Mineola, which has a direct mail facility in Plainview, has announced three hires.

Vanessa Arnone of Mineola, hired as a digital account director, was a digital director at AK Worldwide Inc. in Manhattan.

Kelly Ward of Bellmore, hired as director of digital media, was a senior account manager at Criterion Global in Manhattan.

Joshua Smith of Deer Park, hired as an account director in Plainview, was a senior account manager at CCG Marketing Solutions in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

ASSOCIATIONS

William J. Croutier Jr. of Rockville Centre, managing partner at Hammill, O’Brien, Croutier, Dempsey, Pender & Koehler in Syosset and justice of the Village of Rockville Centre, has been installed as president of the Nassau County Magistrates Association in Mineola.

LAW

Alex Leibson of Woodbury, an associate at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success, has been promoted to partner, focusing on commercial litigation.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Empty shelves earlier this month at the Toys Toys R Us to close last stores by Friday
Scores of people, including residents, civic association members Eastport rallies against large utility poles
Salmon with tomato-fennel broth and couscous at Harley's New steak and seafood spot opens on LI
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Judge sets Mangano retrial date for Oct. 9
Canio's Books, in business since 1980, is the Take a literary day trip to Sag Harbor
Anthony D'Arrigo, seen here on June 14 on A friend's childhood promise fulfilled for others