Long Island hires and promotions: Vanessa Arnone, Didit
MARKETING
Didit in Mineola, which has a direct mail facility in Plainview, has announced three hires.
Vanessa Arnone of Mineola, hired as a digital account director, was a digital director at AK Worldwide Inc. in Manhattan.
Kelly Ward of Bellmore, hired as director of digital media, was a senior account manager at Criterion Global in Manhattan.
Joshua Smith of Deer Park, hired as an account director in Plainview, was a senior account manager at CCG Marketing Solutions in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
ASSOCIATIONS
William J. Croutier Jr. of Rockville Centre, managing partner at Hammill, O’Brien, Croutier, Dempsey, Pender & Koehler in Syosset and justice of the Village of Rockville Centre, has been installed as president of the Nassau County Magistrates Association in Mineola.
LAW
Alex Leibson of Woodbury, an associate at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success, has been promoted to partner, focusing on commercial litigation.
