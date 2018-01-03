TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Vincent Frezzo, LI Board of Realtors

Vincent Frezzo of Bridgehampton has been elected vice

Vincent Frezzo of Bridgehampton has been elected vice president of the Long Island Board of Realtors, Hampton chapter. Photo Credit: Vincent Frezzo

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Vincent Frezzo of Bridgehampton, an agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Bridgehampton, has been elected vice president of the Long Island Board of Realtors, Hamptons chapter.

Michael Locorriere of West Islip, executive VP and director of municipal banking at Empire National Bank in Islandia, has been appointed to the board of the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook.

Beth Granger of Port Washington, CEO of Beth Granger Consulting in Port Washington, has been elected secretary and Twitter chair for the National Speakers Association, New York Chapter in Manhattan.

Dr. Rajvee Vora of Syosset, vice chair of clinical affairs in psychiatry at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of CN Guidance and Counseling Services in Hicksville.

Jordan E. Silver of Bethpage, president of Ag Media Solutions Inc. in Bethpage, has been named marketing director and IT consultant to the board of The Hannah Kroner Legacy Foundation in New Hyde Park.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

