Vincent Frezzo of Bridgehampton, an agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Bridgehampton, has been elected vice president of the Long Island Board of Realtors, Hamptons chapter.

Michael Locorriere of West Islip, executive VP and director of municipal banking at Empire National Bank in Islandia, has been appointed to the board of the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook.

Beth Granger of Port Washington, CEO of Beth Granger Consulting in Port Washington, has been elected secretary and Twitter chair for the National Speakers Association, New York Chapter in Manhattan.

Dr. Rajvee Vora of Syosset, vice chair of clinical affairs in psychiatry at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of CN Guidance and Counseling Services in Hicksville.

Jordan E. Silver of Bethpage, president of Ag Media Solutions Inc. in Bethpage, has been named marketing director and IT consultant to the board of The Hannah Kroner Legacy Foundation in New Hyde Park.

