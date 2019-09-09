Long Island hires and promotions: Vincent Green, Massapequa School District

EDUCATION

Vincent Green of Nyack has been appointed director of fine and performing arts in the Massapequa School District. He was held the same position in the Islip School District.

Charles Leone of Bayside, Queens, has been appointed executive director of humanities in the Seaford School District. He was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Manhasset School District.

Daniel Caroleo of North Babylon has been appointed director of school safety in the Southampton Union Free School District. He was director of security for the North Babylon School District.

Freeport Public Schools has two new appointments.

Daniel Reardon of Bayville, hired as assistant principal for Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School, was dean of students and supervisor of English as a new language and dual language in the Mineola School District.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Catalina Castillo of Garden City, hired as director of grants, funded programs and student achievement, was an ombudsman in the Westbury School District.

Lisa Belz of Bayport has been appointed assistant superintendent for human resources and administration in the East Islip School District. She was executive director of special education and pupil services.

REAL ESTATE

Timothy D. Parlante of Huntington has been hired as director of leasing at The Feil Organization, a commercial real estate firm in Manhattan. He was a leasing agent at Damianos Realty Group in Smithtown.

BOARDS

Molloy College in Rockville Centre has appointed new members to its board of directors.

Dr. Phillipa Woodriffe of Holmdel, N.J, vice chairwoman, is a general surgeon in Tinton Falls, N.J., and president of the medical staff at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J.

Timothy Mooney of Brightwaters, appointed board member, is president and owner of the Fire Island Group of ferries and marine services in Bay Shore.

Sister Margaret McVetty of Copiague, appointed board member, is prioress of the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.