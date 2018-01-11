BANKING

Vincent Hardalo of Medford has been promoted from assistant branch manager to branch manager at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Southampton.

ACCOUNTING

R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia has a new hire and a promotion.

Brianna Pisano of Levittown, hired as a staff accountant, was an accounting intern at Perlson LLP in North Massapequa.

Thomas LeRoux of Mahopac, an accounting intern, has been promoted to staff accountant.

Sheehan & Company, CPA in Brightwaters has two new hires.

Michelle Fritz of Islip Terrace, a new senior accountant, was an associate with Cullen & Danowski in Port Jefferson Station.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anita John of North Babylon, a new semi-senior accountant, was an audit associate with Grant Thornton in Melville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.