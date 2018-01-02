REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has two new hires.

Vivienne Gordon of Freeport, hired as a sales agent, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Massapequa.

Edna Edelman of Hewlett, hired as an associate broker, was with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has four new sales agents.

Cara Chiusano of Centereach, hired in Farmingville, was bookkeeper and owner of It All Adds Up Bookkeeping Services in Centereach.

Christine Grunwald of Commack, hired in Smithtown, was senior buyer in the procurement department at Ergonomic Group Inc. in Westbury.

Derick Lamberson of Massapequa Park, hired in Massapequa Park, was a product category specialist, generic pharmaceuticals, at Henry Schein in Melville.

Christopher James Furchert of Blue Point, hired in Westhampton Beach, was a server at Cowfish Restaurant in Hampton Bays.

