BANKING

Wendy Devenish of Massapequa has been hired as head of foreign direct investment for commercial banking at Santander Bank in Manhattan. She was senior vice president, global corporate banking, at Wells Fargo in Manhattan.

Thomas Cudahy of Fort Salonga has been hired as assistant vice president in the mortgage division at M&T Bank in Melville. He was a mortgage sales manager for HSBC Bank in Lake Ronkonkoma.

NONPROFITS

Options for Community Living Inc. in Smithtown, serving those recovering from mental illness or living with chronic health conditions, has made two promotions.

Georgia Kuhen of Stony Brook, mental health residential program director, has been promoted to director, strategic partnerships and licensed programs.

Robin Sayles of Wading River, mental health supportive housing manager, has been promoted to director of supportive housing.

INSURANCE

Brian Leavy of Mastic has been hired as assistant vice president and group benefits specialist for the New York City area at M&T Insurance Agency in Melville. He was a sales director at U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group in Rochester.

