REAL ESTATE

Stonegate Real Estate in Oceanside has some new hires.

Wendy Ponte of Atlantic Beach, an associate broker, was with Beach West Realty in Long Beach.

Dominique R. Florio of Long Beach, a sales agent, was with Beach West Realty in Long Beach.

Lauren J. Santaniello of Long Beach, a sales agent, was with Beach West Realty in Long Beach.

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Patricia Rinck of Massapequa Park, an associate broker in Massapequa Park, was with Coldwell Banker Residental Brokerage in Massapequa Park.

Carol Wendell of Miller Place, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with RE/MAX Alliance in Miller Place.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jacqueline Clancy of Kings Park, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Coldwell Banker Residental Brokerage in East Northport. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.