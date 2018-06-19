TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Wendy Ponte, Stonegate Real Estate

Wendy Ponte of Atlantic Beach has been hired

Wendy Ponte of Atlantic Beach has been hired as an associate broker at Stonegate Real Estate in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Joseph Battaglia

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
REAL ESTATE

Stonegate Real Estate in Oceanside has some new hires.

Wendy Ponte of Atlantic Beach, an associate broker, was with Beach West Realty in Long Beach.

Dominique R. Florio of Long Beach, a sales agent, was with Beach West Realty in Long Beach.

Lauren J. Santaniello of Long Beach, a sales agent, was with Beach West Realty in Long Beach.

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Patricia Rinck of Massapequa Park, an associate broker in Massapequa Park, was with Coldwell Banker Residental Brokerage in Massapequa Park.

Carol Wendell of Miller Place, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with RE/MAX Alliance in Miller Place.

Jacqueline Clancy of Kings Park, a sales agent in East Northport, was with Coldwell Banker Residental Brokerage in East Northport. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

