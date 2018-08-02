FOOD SERVICE

elite | studio e in Farmingdale has four new hires.

Zach Einhorn of Baldwin, a project manager, is a recent graduate from the University of Dayton, Ohio.

Katrina Creeron of Levittown, an interior designer, was an architectural designer for Baltimore Design Group in Port Washington.

Christen Paglino of Bethpage, a project administrator, was an account representative for St. Francis Hospital in Port Washington.

Michelle Gargano of Commack, hired as a project estimator, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Farmingdale University.

RETAIL

Bedgear in Farmingdale has two new hires.

Christina Marin of Bayside, Queens, has been hired as a visual operations manager. She was an assitant visual manager of cosmetics and fragrances at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan.

Tony Lam of East Northport has been hired as controller. He was controller of Sage Parts in Melville.

