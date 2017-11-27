TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Zilong Juneau Xiao, D&B Engineers and Architects

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
ENGINEERING

D&B Engineers and Architects in Woodbury has six new hires.

Zilong Juneau Xiao of Commack, engineer I, was a design engineer with The Harman Group in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Jacob Zhu of Manhattan, assistant resident engineer, was a process engineer with RM2 Total Pallet Solution Inc. in Toronto.

Oliver Cisneros of Huntington Station, clerical support I, was in customer service with Porto Vivo in Huntington.

Annisia Perry of Manhattan, administrative assistant I, was a client services coordinator at Rebuilding Together NYC in Brooklyn.

R. Scott Mills of Huntington, a principal engineer, was senior project manager at HDR Inc. in Manhattan.

Concordio Habijan of Edison, New Jersey, engineer II, was a principal supervising inspector with WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

