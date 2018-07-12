Long Island home prices kept climbing in June, despite a slowdown in sales.

In Nassau County, homes sold for a median price of $519,000 last month, a rise of 3.9 percent compared with a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. Suffolk County homes traded for a median price of $376,000, up 3.7 percent annually.

The increases were relatively modest, compared with price trends over the past year. In the last 12 months, annual price gains have ranged from 3.4 percent to 12.5 percent in Nassau and 3.2 percent to 9.7 percent in Suffolk, listing service figures show.

The number of closed sales fell by 4.4 percent year-over-year in Nassau and 2.2 percent in Suffolk last month, compared with the previous June. Buyers also signed fewer new contracts last month, with pending sales dropping annually by 2.5 percent in Nassau and 4.4 percent in Suffolk.

The supply of homes listed for sale increased year-over-year by 5 percent in Nassau and dropped by 5.6 percent in Suffolk.