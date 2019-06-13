A growing number of homes for sale is giving Long Island home buyers more options, though prices are still rising and the market remains tight.

In Nassau County, the median closed sale price was $530,000 in May, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. Suffolk County’s median closed sale price rose by 6.8 percent year-over-year, to $390,000.

Inventory increased by nearly 15 percent in Nassau and 2 percent in Suffolk, compared with the previous May, listing service figures show.

The number of closed home sales fell annually by 1 percent in Nassau and 4 percent in Suffolk, the listing service reported. The number of new contract signings dropped by 0.9 percent in Nassau and ticked up by 0.1 percent in Suffolk.

At the current pace of sales, selling all the homes on the market would take 6.4 months in Nassau and 5.2 months in Suffolk. A market balanced between buyers and sellers has a six- to eight-month supply, brokers say.