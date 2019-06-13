TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
Business

LI home prices rise, but growing inventory gives buyers more options

MLSLI figures show that housing inventory increased by

MLSLI figures show that housing inventory increased by nearly 15 percent in Nassau and 2 percent in Suffolk, compared with the previous May. Photo Credit: AP/Keith Srakocic

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print

A growing number of homes for sale is giving Long Island home buyers more options, though prices are still rising and the market remains tight.

In Nassau County, the median closed sale price was $530,000 in May, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday. Suffolk County’s median closed sale price rose by 6.8 percent year-over-year, to $390,000.

Inventory increased by nearly 15 percent in Nassau and 2 percent in Suffolk, compared with the previous May, listing service figures show.

The number of closed home sales fell annually by 1 percent in Nassau and 4 percent in Suffolk, the listing service reported. The number of new contract signings dropped by 0.9 percent in Nassau and ticked up by 0.1 percent in Suffolk.

At the current pace of sales, selling all the homes on the market would take 6.4 months in Nassau and 5.2 months in Suffolk. A market balanced between buyers and sellers has a six- to eight-month supply, brokers say.

Headshot of Newsday employee Maura McDermott on July

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The armory in Freeport was decommissioned in 2011. Law to return armory to village awaits signature
Harendra Singh, right, arrives at federal court in Judge: Harendra Singh can use cellphone
Former Hempstead Village Trustee Perry Pettus walks out Ex-village trustee pleads guilty in corruption case
The Hofstra University campus is shown in this See the rise in LI college tuition since 2008
Manor Road and Route 25 in Calverton is Developer makes pitch for senior housing in Calverton
Foreman Rich Incandela, center, works with members of Supervisor: Using own crews for repairs saves town money
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search