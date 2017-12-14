Home prices on Long Island jumped in November as scarce inventory forced buyers into bidding wars.

In Nassau County, the median price climbed to $489,999 last month, an increase of 6.8 percent compared with a year earlier, a new report from the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island shows. Suffolk County home prices rose by 6 percent, to $355,000.

The new report comes as lawmakers in Congress debate the most significant overhaul of the United States tax system since 1986.

Under an agreement in principle between Republican leaders in the House and Senate, the measure reportedly would limit deductions for state and local taxes to $10,000 and impose a $750,000 limit on mortgage debt whose interest payments qualify for tax deductions. The measure also is said to nearly double the standard deduction, to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for families.

Final details of the bill, which could come up for a vote in Congress next week and go to President Donald Trump for his signature by Christmas, have not been released.

Last month, Long Island’s low inventory of homes continued to drive up prices, as demand outpaced supply. The number of homes listed for sale in November fell annually by 7 percent in Nassau and 14 percent in Suffolk, listing service figures released Thursday show.

However, the pace of sales slowed in Nassau, with buyers closing on about 6 percent fewer sales compared with a year earlier. In Suffolk, the market pace remained essentially unchanged from the previous November, with an increase of 0.1 percent in closed sales.

In both counties, buyers faced a 4.4 month supply of homes for sale, giving sellers the upper hand. In a balanced market, it would take six to eight months to sell all listed homes, brokers say.

In an indication that the market could be unusually busy this holiday season, the number of contract signings increased year-over-year by 3.6 percent in Nassau and 9.4 percent in Suffolk.