Report: LI home prices jump as inventory limited

Long Island home prices jumped in June, as scarce inventory gave sellers the upper hand.

In Suffolk County, the median closed sale price was $405,125 last month, an increase of 8 percent compared with the previous June, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Friday. Nassau County’s median sale price was $550,000, up 6 percent from a year earlier.

There is “huge demand” for affordably priced homes in Suffolk, said Pablo Geymayr, owner of Universal Homes Realty in Brentwood.

“I’ve been working with many buyers and I have to make them understand, if they really like the house they have to make an offer over the asking price,” he said. “Everybody wants to buy because rent is too high right now.”

Down payments can be as low as $10,000, and monthly mortgage payments could be $3,000 for a home that might rent for $4,000, he said.

A slowing market could give buyers some relief from competition in the months to come. The number of closed transactions fell year-over-year by 11 percent in Suffolk and 14 percent in Nassau, the listing service reported.

With activity slowing, the number of homes listed for sale grew year-over-year by 1.3 percent in Suffolk and 13 percent in Nassau.

However, the market still favors sellers. At the current pace of sales, it would take less than five months to sell all listed homes in Suffolk and 5.6 months in Nassau. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes.

The number of pending sales increased by 4.7 percent in Suffolk and dropped by 0.6 percent in Nassau last month, compared with a year earlier, the listing service reported.

Many buyers prefer Suffolk to Nassau and Queens because Suffolk’s lower prices allow them to afford larger properties, Geymayr said. In Suffolk, he said, “it’s a better quality of life.”