Long Island home prices jump, setting record in Suffolk 

Long Island's inventory of homes for sale dropped

Long Island's inventory of homes for sale dropped by 35% in Suffolk and 19% in Nassau, compared with the previous September, MLS figures show.  Credit: AP/Elaine Thompson

By Maura McDermott
Long Island home prices kept rising last month, hitting a new high in Suffolk County as the scramble to buy homes in suburbia extended into September.

Homes in Suffolk sold for a median price of $464,375 last month, a 13% increase compared with a year earlier, OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service that includes Long Island, reported Thursday. It was the second month in a row that Suffolk sale prices have set records. In August, homes in the county traded for a median price of $456,000.

In Nassau County, the median sale price increased year-over-year by 9.3%, to $590,000, the multiple listing service reported. The previous month, Nassau home prices set a record high of $595,000.

The number of home sales increased annually by 18% in Suffolk and 16% in Nassau, MLS reported. In a sign that the market is likely to remain hot, the number of homes going into contract rose year-over-year by 55% in Suffolk and about 65% in Nassau, the reports show.

Long Island’s inventory of homes for sale dropped by 35% in Suffolk and 19% in Nassau, compared with the previous September, MLS figures show. At last month’s pace of sales, it would take 2.6 months to sell all the homes listed in Suffolk and 3.4 months in Nassau. Brokers say a balanced market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes.

