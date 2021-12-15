TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island home sales fall from 2020 heights as prices plateau

A sign advertising an open house outside a home in Roslyn Harbor, is seen on Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Jonathan LaMantia jonathan.lamantia@newsday.com @jonlamantia
The number of homes sold on Long Island in November fell 16.9% compared with the previous year, when the pandemic had driven up closings to recent highs, while prices continued to rise above 2020 levels.

The median sale price in Nassau County was $655,000 in November, or 9.3% more than it had been in the same month last year. It was the first month since May that prices had not appreciated at least 10% year-over-year. In Suffolk, the median sale price was $520,000 last month, or 10.3% higher than in November 2020, according to data released Wednesday by OneKey MLS, the listing service that includes Long Island.

Prices changed little from October. The Nassau median increased $5,000, or 0.8%, from its October level, while in Suffolk the median was $1,000 higher than in the previous month, a 0.2% gain.

Sale prices in Nassau reached their record levels in July and August when the median hit $670,000 two months in a row. Suffolk set its own record in August, when the median was $531,000.

Homeowners sold far fewer properties in November than at that time in 2020. The number of homes sold in Nassau declined 19.2% to 1,189, and in Suffolk the number of sales dropped to 1,492, which was 14.9% below the number sold in November 2020. Closings had surged last fall, reflecting an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, after homebuyers rushed into the market in the summer months.

Jonathan LaMantia, Business reporter was photographed on Sept.

Jonathan LaMantia covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island. He previously covered the business of health care for Crain's New York Business.

