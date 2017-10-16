Long Island Iced Tea Corp. has received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, the company said.
The Nasdaq’s notification letter said the market value of the company’s listed securities had fallen below the $35 million minimum required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Hicksville-based maker of ready-to-drink beverages said in a government filing Friday.
The Nasdaq said Long Island Iced Tea would have until April 9, 2018, to regain compliance.
A call to the company seeking comment was not immediately returned. In the Securities and Exchange Commission filing the company said it would “consider all available options to regain compliance.”
The Nasdaq Capital Market is one of three tiers of the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Shares of Long Island Iced Tea gained 1.09 percent to close Monday at $2.44. The stock has declined almost 60 percent in the past 12 months.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.