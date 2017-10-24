Shares of Long Island Iced Tea Corp. soared more than 11 percent Tuesday morning after the company issued preliminary third quarter results showing a 26 percent increase in year-over-year net sales despite a sharp decline in sales of its beverage based on aloe vera.
Net sales reached $1.6 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, the Farmingdale-based company said in a news release Tuesday. That total included its core iced tea business, where sales rose 67 percent to $1.4 million.
Growth in iced tea sales was partly offset by a 43 percent decline in sales of its ALO Juice line to $272,000. Net income data were not included in the preliminary release.
Chief executive Philip Thomas attributed the growth in the iced tea segment to introduction of a new 18 ounce slimline bottle in March and the appointment of a new distributor in the New York region.
Shares of the company, which have fallen about 54 percent in the past 12 months, were trading at $2.65 Tuesday morning.
Earlier this month, the company disclosed that it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market because the company’s listed securities had fallen below the required $35 million minimum market value.
