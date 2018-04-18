The local economy isn’t growing fast enough to help all residents cope with the rising cost of living, according to the final Long Island Index report.

“Nassau and Suffolk’s economy continues to expand but not by enough or in the types of industries to raise standards of living for all,” concludes the report, which is to be released Thursday.

The index, a research initiative started in 2003 by the Rauch Foundation in Garden City, found the Island's gross domestic product — the value of all goods and services produced here — has increased an average of 1.2 percent each year since 2000. National GDP grew 1.6 percent annually in the same period.

The Island also isn’t creating sufficient numbers of jobs in manufacturing, finance and technology — industries that generally pay high salaries and generate wealth through exporting.

“It’s telling that the three industry clusters that have provided most of Long Island’s job growth in the last 16 years — regional recreation, health services and construction — are driven more by spending from people who live on the Island than goods and services that are sold to other parts of the world,” the authors said in the 122-page report, which is available at longislandindex.org.

Construction employment rose 26 percent between 2010 and 2016 to 73,710 jobs, with pay averaging $67,267 per year. Regional recreation increased 23 percent to 108,432 positions with pay of $24,230. And health services was up 10 percent to 145,411 with pay of $54,343.

In the same six-year period, manufacturing employment fell 16 percent to 26,027 jobs with pay averaging $73,728 per year. Education employment was down 1 percent to 114,912 positions with pay of $67,371. And finance and insurance only rose 5 percent to 64,809, with pay of $106,124.

Still, the index also identified two bright spots: biomedical jobs climbed 10 percent in 2010-16 to 12,293 jobs with pay averaging $55,218, and the Long Island economy added more jobs on a percentage basis than suburban northern New Jersey, Connecticut or the Hudson Valley.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Island’s economy benefits from thousands of commuters, primarily from Nassau, who work in Manhattan and bring home high wages.

“Strengthening ties to New York City should be complementary to expanding jobs and businesses within Nassau and Suffolk,” the authors said. “Career and business opportunities from the city can help support job growth on the Island, and be an important source of income growth.”

They also said future economic expansion depends on more downtown redevelopment projects that include apartments and retail shops on Main Streets and near Long Island Rail Road stations. Such projects are attractive to young workers, which the Island is losing.

However, one third of LIRR stations are surrounded by land that is not zoned for apartment buildings, according to an analysis from the Regional Plan Association, a Manhattan-based think tank that helped to prepare the index report.

Index publisher and creator Nancy Rauch Douzinas said, "While the region is making progress, it's not rapid enough."

Earlier this month, she announced the index will become nextLI, a project of the Newsday editorial pages. NextLI will continue to publish research and promote community discussion through its website, next.newsday.com. nextLI is backed by $1.5 million over three years from the Rauch Foundation.

Ann Golob, index director, said it had provided neutral data about the region’s challenges. “It’s now time to address them more aggressively, making progress on many more fronts simultaneously.”