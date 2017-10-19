Long Island’s job market continues its slow pace, data released Thursday show.
The local economy had 8,800 more jobs in September, compared with September 2016, the state Labor Department said.
Last month’s gain was virtually unchanged from August’s year-over-year growth of 8,500 jobs. The August number was revised upward from preliminary data that showed a gain of 6,600 jobs that month.
The recent figures contrast sharply with tallies for some earlier months this year, when year-over-year gains reached nearly 30,000 jobs.
In September, the private-education and health-services sector continued to lead employment gains, with 9,500 more jobs. Health care accounted for 9,100 of that total. Construction shrank the most — down 2,300 jobs.
Just four of the Island’s nine private-sector employment categories gained jobs. Overall, the private sector added 8,500 jobs. The government sector gained 300.
The Island had 1.344 million jobs in September, up from 1.335 million jobs a year earlier.
The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment
The Labor Department will release the September unemployment rate on Tuesday. The jobless rate inched up to 4.4 percent in August, from 4.2 percent the year before.
