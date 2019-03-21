The Long Island job market gained more momentum in February, preliminary state data released Thursday show.

The Island had 9,400 more jobs last month than in February 2018. That topped the year-over-year increase of 6,200 jobs for January, according to Labor Department data. The latest numbers extend the job market's winning streak so far this year, after data revisions released earlier this month showed that the Island lost jobs in the last five months of last year.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment.

Health care led growth, with 13,000 more jobs than a year earlier. The professional and business-services sector shrank the most, shedding 8,000 jobs.

That sector includes legal, accounting, administrative and support jobs.

Long Island's 0.7 percent job growth rate compared with 1 percent for the state and 1.7 percent for both New York City and the nation in the same seasonally unadjusted period.

All told, the Island had 1.32 million jobs in February, compared with 1.31 million jobs in February 2018.

The Labor Department will release the February unemployment rate on Tuesday. The January jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent, the lowest for the month since 2001. But it was the highest year-over-year rate of the past six months.