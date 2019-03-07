TODAY'S PAPER
LI lost jobs in second half of 2018, revised data show 

In January, the Island had 6,200 more jobs than a year earlier. But revised data show that instead of gaining jobs in the last five months of 2018, the Island lost jobs during that period. 

Nursing students attend the Northwell job fair for nurses at the Crest Hollow Country Club on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
The Long Island job market was growing at a rate of 6,200 jobs a year, the fastest since April of last year, preliminary state data released Thursday show 

But revised 2018 data also released Thursday indicate that the local job market was significantly weaker than preliminary statistics showed.

The restated data show that the local employment market shrank in the last five months of 2018, while  initial statistics showed some of the biggest increases of the year for those months. For example, December's initial increase of 17,800 jobs was revised down to a decline of 8,100 jobs. An August gain of 15,200 jobs was cut to a 100-job loss.   

Revised data are more comprehensive because they are drawn from state unemployment insurance tax records that nearly all employers are required to file. Preliminary data are based on a sample survey of businesses. Still, such wide swings between the two sets of data is uncommon.

In the latest preliminary report, the education and health-services sector led employment growth with a 9,300-job increase in January, compared with January 2018. The professional and business-services sector shrank the most, down by 9,100 jobs.   

The Labor Department will release the January unemployment rate on Tuesday. The jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in December, from 4.2 percent the year before.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

