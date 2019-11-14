TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island adds 14,600 jobs, data show



From left, David Palleschi of Smithtown and Jessica Faye Dorfman of Riverhead chat with Laurel Uvena and Toni-Marie Jamaica of National Recruiting Group during a hiring event Nov. 6 at the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center in Hauppauge. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Long Island's job market saw another month of year-over-year growth last month as the health care and construction sectors once again took the lead in job creation, state data released Thursday show.

The Island’s economy had 14,600 more jobs in October, up 1.1% over the same month a year ago, according to state Labor Department data. That job gain compared to a 10,900-job increase year-over-year in September.

Five of the region’s nine job sectors tracked by the state reported gains in October.

Overall, the Island’s job market appears to have rebounded from last year, when the employment market shrank in the last five months of the year, said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office.

“Looking both on a month-over-month and year-over-year basis, there’s been a bit of an uptick,” Patel said. “It definitely does seem overall we have had a rebound in job growth on Long Island.”

The health care sector, the Island’s largest job creator, added 11,200 jobs year over year, the department said. Construction reported 5,900 more jobs over last year.

One sector that outperformed its average gains on a month-to-month basis was professional and business services.

While the sector, which includes high-paying jobs in industries such as engineering, architecture, IT and R&D services, has seen year-over-year declines, it reported a month-over-month gain of 2,500 jobs from September to October. That compares to an average September-to-October gain of 300.

“We had been seeing a lot of weakness in that category,” Patel said. “Long Island prides itself on its educated workforce, so it’s good to see when industries like this are growing on Long Island.”



