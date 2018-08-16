Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Business

Long Island's job growth slowed in July, state data show

The state Labor Department said the Island added 12,500 jobs year over year, down from June's 15,200. Construction led the gains, followed by leisure and hospitality.

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
Long Island's job growth slowed last month, state Labor Department data released Thursday show. 

The Island had 12,500 more jobs in July, compared with July 2017. That was down from the 15,200 year-over-year job increase the local economy had in June. That number was revised lower from the department's15,600 preliminary estimate. The high for the year so far was posted in April, when the local employment market was growing at an annual rate of 18,500 jobs. 

Construction led the July employment gains with 6,800 more jobs. Leisure and hospitality came in second, with 4,600 more jobs.

The department uses year-over-year data because local statistics aren't adjusted for seasonal swings in employment.    

The department will release the July unemployment rate on Tuesday. In June the rate fell to  3.8 percent from  4.3 percent a year earlier.  

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

