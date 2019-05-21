Long Island jobless rate drops to 3.0%

Long Island’s jobless rate fell to 3.0 percent in April, down 0.6 percentage points year over year, state Labor Department data released Tuesday show. It was the lowest unemployment rate the Island has seen for April in 20 years, tying with the percentage recorded in April 1999 and 2000.

The Island’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in April 2018.

“Overall a low employment rate and the resulting tight labor market could really lead to a lot of positives for our region,” said Shital Patel, labor-market analyst in the department's Hicksville office. “There should also be more opportunities for people on the fringes of the labor force, like the long-term unemployed.”

Nassau tied with Columbia County for the lowest jobless rate among the state’s 62 counties, dropping 0.6 percentage points year over year to 2.9 percent last month, the lowest it's been since 1999 when it hit 2.7 percent.

The unemployment rate in Suffolk County dropped to 3.1 percent, a 0.7 percentage point decrease from April last year. The last time Suffolk saw a jobless rate that low for the month was in April 2000.