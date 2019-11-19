Long Island’s unemployment rate rose year-over-year to 3.5% in October – a 0.4 percentage point increase from the same month last year – marking a potential inflection point for the region’s jobless rate, state Labor Department data released Tuesday show.

The unemployment rate, which had been trending downward, "has increased on a year-over-year basis for the last three months,” said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office. “The October rate is still near historical lows. But the numbers are not something to ignore.”

The unemployment rate on the Island was 3.1% in October 2018.

Nassau County saw a 0.3 percentage point increase to its jobless rate, bringing it up to 3.4%. Suffolk’s unemployment rate also increased by 0.3 percentage points, to 3.5% in October.

New York City’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, up 0.2 percentage points.

The city of Glen Cove hade the lowest jobless rate of any municipality on Long Island, at 3.0%. The Village of Hempstead had the highest rate, at 4.1%.