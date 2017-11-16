TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island job growth slowed sharply in October

Jobs grew 4,200 from a year earlier, with the biggest gains in health care.

Gregory Remy of Brentwood, second from right, meets with Sharon Crane Priest of KForce Staffing & Solutions during a jobs fair at the Melville Marriot on Oct. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Carrie Mason-Draffen  carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
Long Island’s job growth slowed sharply in the 12-month period that ended in October, state data released Thursday show.

The Island had 4,200 more jobs last month than in October 2016, the state Labor Department said. That was less than half of the 9,800 year-over-year job increase for September, and is the slowest month for job growth so far this year.

The private-education and health-services sector led job growth in October, with 9,900 more jobs; health care accounted for 8,900 of those jobs.

The professional and business-services sector lost the most jobs, down 3,000. That sector, which includes lawyers and accountants, is one of the Island’s highest paying.

The Island had 1.351 million jobs last month, compared with 1.347 million in October 2016.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment.

The September number was revised up from the 8,800 job increase the department originally released.

The Labor Department will release the October unemployment rate on Tuesday. The jobless rate inched down to 4.2 percent in September from 4.3 percent in September 2016.

CORRECTION: Long Island added 9,800 jobs in September, the state Labor Department said, revised from its prior estimate of 8,800. An earlier version of this story online misstated the month.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

