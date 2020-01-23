TODAY'S PAPER
Business

LI employment market adds 7,600 jobs, data shows

Lauren Miller speaks with Darielle Morning of Stony

Lauren Miller speaks with Darielle Morning of Stony Brook at a job fair at Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center in Westbury in 2018.  Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Long Island’s economy reported lackluster job growth in December, led largely by gains in the leisure and hospitality sector.  Jobs there outpaced growth in health care, usually  the region’s biggest job creator, state data released Thursday show. 

The Island’s job market had 7,600 more jobs in December, up only 0.6% over the same month in 2018, according to state Labor Department data. In November, the region saw a job gain of 11,300 jobs over the same month in 2018.

Four of the Island’s nine job sectors tracked by the state reported gains in the last month of 2019, with leisure and hospitality leading the gains.

Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office, said that a contributing factor in December’s “moderate” job growth could be employer’s inability to find candidates to fill positions, especially in sectors like health care.

“Slow labor force growth is eventually going to dampen job growth,” Patel said.

Leisure and hospitality added 4,900 jobs in December 2019 over December 2018, the department said. Health care added 2,900 jobs over 2018. Construction saw an increase of 2,100 jobs over December 2018, and manufacturing saw an increase of 400 jobs over the same period.

