The number of jobs on Long Island grew last month, driven by gains in health care and robust hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector.

The Long Island economy grew by 5,300 jobs in June from a year earlier, according to state Labor Department data. That compared with a 3,400-job gain year-over-year in May.

The health care sector had the largest employment gains in June, with 12,300 more jobs year over year. Much of that growth was contributed by gains in ambulatory health care services. Four of the nine job sectors posted job gains in June.

Leisure and hospitality entered the summer season on a strong note, adding 700 jobs in June over the same time last year.