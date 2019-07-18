TODAY'S PAPER
State: LI economy grows by 5,300 jobs in June compared with June 2018

Scenes from a job fair presented by the

Scenes from a job fair presented by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center, held at the East Hampton Library in East Hampton on April 12. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
The number of jobs on Long Island grew last month, driven by gains in health care and robust hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector.

The Long Island economy grew by 5,300 jobs in June from a year earlier, according to state Labor Department data. That compared  with a 3,400-job gain year-over-year in May.

The health care sector had the largest employment gains in June, with 12,300 more jobs year over year. Much of that growth was contributed by gains in ambulatory health care services. Four of the nine job sectors posted job gains in June.

Leisure and hospitality entered the summer season on a strong note, adding 700 jobs in June over the same time last year.

