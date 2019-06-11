Long Island’s drug and vitamin industry has expanded its workforce by 64 percent in the past dozen years, making the sector the biggest player in local manufacturing, according to a new report.

Nearly 10,000 people worked at pharmaceutical and nutraceutical businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties as of June 2017, up from almost 6,000 in 2004, census data show.

Pharmaceutical firms on Long Island employ double the number of people as the second-largest manufacturing sector, instruments. And aerospace and defense, long the dominant player, had just 2,600 employees in 2017.

Although drug and vitamin factories have been on Long Island for more than 50 years, the industry “has largely flown under the radar, never gaining much fanfare or awareness for the role it plays in the region’s larger economy,” states the 47-page report prepared by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency and the Workforce Development Institute, a statewide nonprofit group focused on worker training. While the Suffolk IDA paid for the report, its conclusions cover Nassau as well. The report will be available online Tuesday morning at suffolkida.org/how-we-help/thought-leadership/.

Pharma “has nonetheless grown into a critical component of Long Island’s economy,” the report states.

The industry’s nearly 160 local participants manufacture 4,500 products, from Rolaids and Dramamine to prescription drugs and vitamins to aspirin and cold medicine sold under the CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid store brands.

Pharma has added more jobs on the Island since 2004 than in North Carolina and southern California, two other industry centers. And pharma’s employment in the metropolitan area, excluding Nassau and Suffolk, shrank by nearly 25,000 jobs in the period, according to census data.

IDA board chairwoman Theresa Ward said the agency began studying drug and vitamin companies three years ago as part of an effort to “pinpoint sustainable economic and job-growth opportunities for our businesses and residents.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The IDA collaborated with the workforce institute to produce the report, which includes information from two roundtable discussions with industry executives convened by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, and tours of 12 factories.

Rosalie Drago, the workforce institute’s Long Island director, said she hopes the report will raise awareness among economic developers, educational institutions and young people about pharma's potential.

“Everybody talks about brain drain, who's leaving Long Island and what opportunities they think are elsewhere,” she said. “But the pharma/nutra industry has a great deal of jobs that are for entry level — high school diploma only — all the way up to PhD. Nobody knows this industry is here and that these jobs pay well.”

Drago said local pharma jobs pay, on average, $30,360 to $84,648 per year, depending on a worker’s skills and job title.

She also said attracting and retaining employees was the top challenge identified by the 24 companies that provided information for the report.

That’s the case for Nature’s Bounty Co., a vitamin and nutritional supplements manufacturer with 2,000 workers at 11 factories in Suffolk.

“Workforce development is a priority,” said Amy von Walter, a spokeswoman for the Ronkonkoma company. “We have been taking steps to increase our capabilities around talent acquisition, training and other strategies that enhance both the knowledge and skill sets for the thousands of colleagues that we employ.”

Other challenges include a scarcity of production space, ownership changes, entreaties from other states urging companies to leave Long Island, and weak ties to high schools and colleges that could provide future employees.

“Executives state plainly that their investments on Long Island are now so substantial that it is prohibitively expensive and complicated to relocate out of state,” the report states.

Still, the IDA and workforce institute made a number of recommendations to help bolster pharma companies. These include the establishment of a trade association and worker training facility, retrofitting industrial buildings for drug and vitamin production, and incorporating required certifications into degree programs.

Bellone said. “By examining our current assets and challenges, we are able to develop a clear picture of what a thriving life-sciences ecosystem should look like and set a path forward to help ensure we achieve that goal.”

He will join Long Island Association president Kevin Law in releasing the report on Tuesday at a Melville meeting of the LIA’s LI-Bio committee. Law established the committee in 2016 to increase cooperation and communications between local research institutions and pharma and biotech firms.

Law said the industry "accounts for thousands of jobs and is helping our region develop a 21st century economy driven by discovery and innovation. That is something we need to continue to support."