Home prices soared to a new high in Nassau County and matched a previous record in Suffolk County last month as low mortgage rates and scarce inventory forced buyers into bidding wars.

In Nassau County, homes sold for a median price of $630,000 in April, a 13.2% increase from a year before, the multiple listing service OneKey MLS reported Thursday. The previous record of $605,000 was set in December, listing service figures show.

The Suffolk County median sale price was $480,000, an annual gain of 12.9%, the listing service said. Suffolk home prices reached the same level in December, according to the listing service.

Long Island home prices have more than doubled in 25 years, listing service figures show. In April 1996, the median price in Nassau was $176,800, or about $302,000 in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation. Suffolk’s median home price 25 years ago was $133,000, or about $227,000 in today’s dollars.

The Island’s housing market is "some unique level of craziness," with bidding wars driving up prices and buyers waiting in long lines to get into open houses, said Stephan Mahabir, owner of Exit Realty Advantage in Baldwin.

Buyers are coping with a severe shortage of homes for sale, with the number of listings declining by 21% in Nassau and 39% in Suffolk, compared with last year’s first full month of lockdown. At the pace homes went into contract last month, it would take 2.2 months to sell all the homes listed in Nassau and 1.7 months in Suffolk. A balanced market has a five- to eight-month supply of homes, brokers say.

"By the time you can make a decision about whether or not you even like the house, it’s gone," Mahabir said.

Despite the dramatic increase in prices, the low cost of borrowing is keeping many buyers in the game, brokers said. The average interest rate was 2.96% last week, mortgage giant Freddie Mac reported.

The number of home sales made dramatic gains last month compared with April 2020, the first full month of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown that brought many transactions to a halt. The number of sales more than doubled in Nassau and increased by 50% in Suffolk year-over-year, the listing service reported.