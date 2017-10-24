Long Island’s unemployment rate inched down to 4.2 percent in September, from 4.3 percent a year earlier, state data released Tuesday show.

The number of unemployed residents rose to 63,000, up 600 from September 2016, state Labor Department data show. Meanwhile, the number of Long Islanders who found work jumped by 26,100 from a year ago.

Those numbers, based on a census household survey, could indicate that more discouraged workers, those who had stopped looking for work, jumped back into the employment market because they believed their job prospects had improved. Discouraged workers aren’t counted as unemployed. But they are counted once they resume their job search, something that tends to push up the number of unemployed in a growing job market.

The sharp increase in the number of employed may indicate that many residents found work off the Island, particularly because job growth has slowed here.

Last week the Labor Department reported that the local economy was growing at an annual rate of 8,800 jobs last month, virtually unchanged from August’s 8,500 job increase, based on a survey of local businesses.

The City of Glen Cove and Southampton Town had the lowest unemployment rate, tied at 3.8 percent. The Village of Hempstead had the highest, 4.9 percent.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations.