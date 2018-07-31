Tourists spent $5.9 billion on Long Island in 2017, up 4 percent over 2016, according to a new report.

In a 44-page study prepared for the state, the research firm Tourism Economics found that the spending was almost evenly divided between Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Food and beverages accounted for 30 percent of expenditures followed by transportation, 23 percent, and lodging, 15 percent, the report states.

Statewide, tourist spending totaled $67.6 billion, up 4.4 percent over 2016. The Island was No. 2 in spending after New York City among 11 state regions.

"The state's tourism industry continues to reach unprecedented heights, supporting job creation, small business growth and regional economies," said Howard Zemsky, CEO of Empire State Development, the state agency that oversees tourism promotions.

The report by Philadelphia-based Tourism Economics found that about 81,700 people work in tourism on Long Island. As a group, they earned $3.2 billion last year, or $39,164 on average.

Tourism jobs at hotels, restaurants, museums and other attractions account for about 6 percent of the Island's total 2017 employment.

Tourists also paid $722 million in taxes last year, including state and local sales taxes on purchases and hotel/motel bed taxes. Without this revenue, the typical Long Island household would’ve paid an additional $776 in taxes, the research firm estimated.