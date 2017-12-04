If you’re planning a holiday getaway, Kristen Jarnagin, CEO of Discover Long Island, a marketing organization that promotes tourism on the Island, wants you to think local.

The organization has launched a $75,000 “ ’Tis the Season to Discover Long Island” media campaign, to promote winter staycations.

Jarnagin said the aim of the campaign, which includes TV commercials, radio spots and sponsored posts on social media, is to motivate Long Islanders to “experience what we have in our own backyard” and do so at a time of year with “less crowds and an affordable edge.”

A 30-second television ad, which shows a couple enjoying a dinner date at a North Fork restaurant, a group of friends toasting at a winery, and a mother and son sledding through the snow, will air on the News 12 networks, CBS and travel-dedicated platform Travel Spike.

“It will also air on prime time slots in the surrounding markets of Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.,” said Jamie Claudio, Discover Long Island’s vice president of marketing and sales.

Local companies and nonprofits including the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City, the Duncan Inn in Riverhead and Bedell Cellars, a family-owned winery in Cutchogue, are featured in the ad.

“We’re also running radio spots on Long Island and New Jersey stations” and a 15-second version of the ad will appear on Newsday.com, Claudio said.

In addition, Discover Long Island is sponsoring free Wi-Fi at Kennedy Airport for the month of December.

People connecting to the Wi-Fi “will first have to watch our video,” Claudio said. “Afterwards, they can choose to visit our website or any other that they’d like. But we’re expecting to reach about 80,000 holiday travelers.”

The campaign will run through February 2018.