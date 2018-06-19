TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island May jobless rate falls to 3.5% from 4.1% 

The number of employed residents rose by 500 to 1.43 million, the highest total for May since at least 1990, when the department began using its current methodology.

Jennifer Bahrenburg, a recruiter at Nature's Bounty, speaks

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com
Print

Long Island’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in May, the lowest for the month since 2007, state data released Tuesday show. It fell from 4.1 percent a year earlier. 

The number of unemployed residents dropped by 8,200 to a total of 52,400, also the lowest for the month since 2007, Labor Department data show. The number of employed residents rose by 500 to 1.43 million, the highest total for May since at least 1990, when the department began using its current methodology.

The unemployment report is based on a census household survey of Long Islanders, regardless of where they work.

The Labor Department report last week showed that the Island's employment market expanded at a slower rate in May than earlier in the year. That separate report, which is based on a survey of Long Island businesses, showed that the Island had 14,100 more jobs last month than a year earlier. The local employment market had expanded in April at an annual rate of 18,500 jobs.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted  for seasonal fluctuations.

On Long Island, the City of Glen Cove and North Hempstead Town tied for the lowest jobless rate — 3.2 percent. Freeport Village's 4.2 percent was the highest. 

