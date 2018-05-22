Long Island’s unemployment rate inched up to 4 percent in April, from 3.9 percent in April 2017, state data released Tuesday show.

The higher rate is still what many economists consider full employment, defined as 4 percent and below.

But the number of unemployed residents rose, while the number of employed fell, Labor Department data show. Last month the Island had 58,900 unemployed residents, up 300 from the year before. The number of employed fell by 9,500 to 1.42 million.

Some local economists have said that the drop in employment amid a strong job market could reflect the increasing number of baby boomer retirements.

Indeed, a separate Labor Department survey issued last week showed that Long Island had 21,000 more jobs in April than a year earlier, the biggest increase since 2016.

The unemployment report is based on a census household survey of Long Islanders regardless of where they work. The jobs report is based on a survey of Long Island businesses.

Rockville Centre's 3.5 percent jobless rate was the lowest on the Island last month. Southampton Town's 5.1 percent rate was the highest, but that is generally due to seasonal factors this time of year.

The Labor Department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations.