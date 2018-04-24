TODAY'S PAPER
Business

LI's jobless rate rises for third time this year, to 4.6% in March 

The number of employed residents dropped, while the number of unemployed rose in a report that one economist says could indicate a shortage of workers.

Stony Brook University hosted a job fair at

Stony Brook University hosted a job fair at the Student Activities Center in February.  Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com
Long Island's unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in March, from 4.2 percent  in March 2017, state data released Tuesday show.

So far this year, the jobless rate has risen every month when compared with a year earlier.

  

The number of employed residents fell by 22,400 to 1.4 million, the Labor Department numbers showed. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed Long Islanders rose by 3,900 to 66,800. 

Though the data suggest a "deterioration" in the employment market, the numbers could reflect a shortage of qualified workers, said Shital Patel, labor-market analyst in the department's Hicksville office. That, coupled with a rising number of baby boomer retirees, may have left employers scrambling to find workers, she said.

"Anecdotally, companies across a variety of sectors are hiring and have been reporting having trouble finding qualified workers,” Patel said. "The aging of the region’s workforce may be putting some downward pressure on the labor force,” she said.

A different set of data, released by the department last week, showed that the Island had 17,300 more jobs last month than it had a year earlier. That followed a February report showing a 16,300-job  year-over-year increase.   

Those job numbers from last week were based on a survey of Long Island businesses. Today’s data on the unemployment rate are derived from a census household survey of Island residents, regardless of where they work.  

On Long Island, Southampton Town’s 7 percent jobless rate was the highest, and is generally pushed up by seasonal factors this time of year. Oyster Bay Town and the Village of Rockville Centre had the lowest — 3.8 percent.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment.

