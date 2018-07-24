TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island unemployment rate falls to 3.8% in June

The number of jobless residents fell to 57,400, the lowest since 2007, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

Stephanie Loviglio, from FREE Inc., hands out information

Stephanie Loviglio, from FREE Inc., hands out information at a job expo for adults with special needs at Farmingdale State College in June. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com
Print

Long Island’s June unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, the lowest rate for the month in 11 years, data released Tuesday by the New York State Department of Labor show. In June 2017 it was 4.3 percent.

The Island has now halved its unemployment rate since the 7.6 percent in June 2012, when the region was still recovering from the last recession.

The number of employed residents in the latest report rose by 11,600 to 1.471 million, the highest since the department began using its current methodology in 1990. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed fell by 7,400 to 57,400, the lowest since 2007.

Those numbers follow last week’s employment report showing a strengthening Long Island job market.  The Island gained 15,600 jobs in June, compared with a year earlier, pushing the total number of jobs to a record 1.387 million. Those data are based on a survey of Long Island businesses. Numbers in the latest report are drawn from a survey of local residents, regardless of where they work.    

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

On Long Island, Southampton Town had the lowest unemployment rate, 3.4 percent. Hempstead Village had the highest, 4.6 percent.

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com

More news

MercyFirst Catholic foster care agency in Syosset is MercyFirst: Plans made to reunite migrant children
The Plum Island Lighthouse, also known as Plum Historic East End lighthouse needs repairs
At an impound lot in Hauppauge on Thursday, Sini: Stakeouts, surveillance cracked dumping case
Pablo Villavicencio with his daughters, Luciana, left, and Judge in delivery man case does not issue ruling
Water's Edge is planned to open in September Catering hall to open in iconic waterside spot
This July 10 surveillance image shows what the Nassau SPCA confirms sightings of coyotes