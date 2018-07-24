Long Island’s June unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, the lowest rate for the month in 11 years, data released Tuesday by the New York State Department of Labor show. In June 2017 it was 4.3 percent.

The Island has now halved its unemployment rate since the 7.6 percent in June 2012, when the region was still recovering from the last recession.

The number of employed residents in the latest report rose by 11,600 to 1.471 million, the highest since the department began using its current methodology in 1990. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed fell by 7,400 to 57,400, the lowest since 2007.

Those numbers follow last week’s employment report showing a strengthening Long Island job market. The Island gained 15,600 jobs in June, compared with a year earlier, pushing the total number of jobs to a record 1.387 million. Those data are based on a survey of Long Island businesses. Numbers in the latest report are drawn from a survey of local residents, regardless of where they work.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

On Long Island, Southampton Town had the lowest unemployment rate, 3.4 percent. Hempstead Village had the highest, 4.6 percent.