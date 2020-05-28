Long Island’s unemployment rate soared to 16% last month, more than quadruple the 3.8% rate reported in March before the economic effects of the coronavirus hit the region, Labor Department data show.

April’s rate was the highest for the Island since the department began tracking it in 1990, and nearly double the previous record of 8.2%, hit in 1992, 2010 and again in 2012.

It didn't come as a surprise.

In April, the Island lost more than 262,000 jobs — nearly 20% of the region's job market, according to Labor Department data reported last week. The monthly job losses were the highest one-month decline in the history of the current record-keeping system.

The jobless rate reached 15.6% in Nassau County last month, and 16.4% in Suffolk, according to the new figures, released late Wednesday. The state’s unemployment rate hit 15%, and the nation's reached 14.4%.

The spike in unemployment was expected, given the massive loss of jobs locally. What remains to be seen is how the jobless rate will be impacted by the Island’s phased reopening, which began Wednesday, said Gregory DeFreitas, senior labor economics professor at Hofstra University and director of the Center for Labor and Democracy.

“As everybody on Long Island agrees, the speed with which we can meet these metrics and thus move through the next three phases is crucial ... to what’s going to happen to these unemployment numbers,” he said.

One of the biggest hurdles for the economy, DeFreitas said, is what will happen to schools and the broader child care industry.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The fourth phase, of course, is especially important because that includes schools,” he said. “If you’re a working mom or dad that’s been allowed to go back to work in Phase 2 or 3, whether or not your kid is going to be allowed to go to school during the day is going to be very, very important.”