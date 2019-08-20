Long Island’s unemployment rate fell modestly to 3.6 percent, a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the same month last year, state Labor Department data released Tuesday show.

Long Island’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July 2018.

The decline in the jobless rate follows a consistent pattern the market has been seeing, though the pace of that decrease has slowed, said Shital Patel, labor market analyst in the Labor Department’s Hicksville office.

“While Long Island’s unemployment rate remains near historic low levels, the region’s labor force has been shrinking,” Patel said. Both June and July saw declines in the number of employed residents.

”Without further details like we get from the national report, it’s difficult to pinpoint a specific reason,” she said. “One issue may be the region’s aging workforce and an increasing number of people retiring, which would lead to a decline in the labor force.”

Nassau County, with a July jobless rate of 3.5 percent, was among the state’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rate. Columbia County had the lowest rate in the state with a 2.9 percent unemployment rate.

Nassau saw a decline of 0.1 percentage points. Suffolk's jobless rate declined 0.1 percentage points as well to 3.8 percent last month.

New York City's rate also fell 0.1 percentage points to 4.5 percent last month.

On the Island, the city of Long Beach had the lowest unemployment rate of any local municipality at 3.0 percent. The Village of Hempstead, at 4.4 percent, had the highest jobless rate on the Island.