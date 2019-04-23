Long Island’s unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 3.5 percent in March, year over year, the lowest jobless rate the Island has seen for the month since 2001, preliminary state data released Tuesday show.

The region’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in March of 2018.

“Overall, this is a great report,” said Shital Patel, labor-market analyst in the state Labor Department's Hicksville office. “Long Island’s unemployment rate is at the lowest it’s been since 2001. That just says that Long Island’s labor market is quite strong.”

Nassau County posted the lowest jobless rate of the state’s 62 counties, dropping 0.6 percentage points to an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in March, a record low for the month going back to 2001, according to state Labor Department data.

The jobless rate in Suffolk also fell by 0.7 percentage points last month to 3.7 percent.