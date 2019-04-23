TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
68° Good Afternoon
Business

State Labor Dept. releases unemployment rate for March

The Labor Department releases unemployment data this week.

The Labor Department releases unemployment data this week. Above, a job fair at Nassau Community College. Photo Credit: Anthony DelMundo

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Long Island’s unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 3.5 percent in March, year over year, the lowest jobless rate the Island has seen for the month since 2001, preliminary state data released Tuesday show.

The region’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in March of 2018.

“Overall, this is a great report,” said Shital Patel, labor-market analyst in the state Labor Department's Hicksville office. “Long Island’s unemployment rate is at the lowest it’s been since 2001. That just says that Long Island’s labor market is quite strong.”

Nassau County posted the lowest jobless rate of the state’s 62 counties, dropping 0.6 percentage points to an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in March, a record low for the month going back to 2001, according to state Labor Department data.

The jobless rate in Suffolk also fell by 0.7 percentage points last month to 3.7 percent.

video
By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Shelter Island was the last of the five Town considers easing strict short-term rental law
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks at a bill Cuomo touts plastic bag ban at LIU Post
Sgt. Robert Hendriks' coffin is carried into Whitting A fallen Marine from Long Island remembered
Police recruits take part in the commencement ceremony Suffolk police test attracts fewer applicants
Mostly sunny skies with highs near 68 are Forecast: Mostly sunny, warmer than normal today
State Police at an earlier sobriety checkpoint in Police agencies make arrests in pot checkpoints