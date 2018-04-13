A Farmingdale auto body shop has agreed to pay $306,000 to settle federal claims that it failed to pay 21 workers overtime, the U.S. Labor Department said Friday.

The department sued Farmingdale Auto Collision Inc. in 2016 after an investigation showed that the company failed to pay workers overtime when they worked more than 40 hours a week, according to court documents. And the department alleged that the company didn’t keep accurate payroll records. The violations occurred from June 2012 to June 2015, the department said. The consent decree was filed Feb. 1 of this year.

The suit names the company, the owner and three officers. Newsday has been unable to reach them. An online listing said the company has closed. The department said it believed the business had been sold. An attorney for the company and owners didn't immediately return a phone call.

In a settlement, a company neither admits nor denies guilt.

The agreement calls for the workers to receive $153,000 in back wages and an equal amount in damages.

The department’s Long Island office conducted the investigation, which found that the workers were paid by check for their first 40 hours of a workweek; for hours beyond that, many were paid at their regular hourly rate or less, the court documents say. Federal laws mandate that hourly workers earn one and half-times their regular hourly rate when they work more than 40 hours.